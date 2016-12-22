Women’s College golden jubilee fete begins

Glorious history: Former member of Parliament M. Narayan Reddy, Collector Yogitha Rana and MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta going through the souvenir released in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Women’s College in Nizamabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K_V_ RAMANA

more-in

NIZAMABAD: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Women’s College began on a grand scale here on Wednesday.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta inaugurated the celebrations on the college premises here on Wednesday by lighting the traditional lamp.

Among those who participated in the celebrations included former MP and chairman College Education Society M. Narayan Reddy, MLCs Dr. R. Bhupathi Reddy and Akula Lalitha, Collector Yogitha Rana, Mayor Akula Sujatha, principal Shantikumari, college old students, present students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

A souvenir was released and a pylon unveiled marking the Golden Jubilee. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari who was expected to be chief guest, could not attend due to the ongoing Assembly session.