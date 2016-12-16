Water Board MD public interface today

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director M. Dana Kishore and other senior officials would be available at the conference hall, Board Office, Khairatabad, on December 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. under the “MEET UR MD, HMWSSB” programme to address and redress long-pending complaints that have been unresolved at different levels.

Customers interested in meeting him or other officials should bring along necessary documents and previous references. Mr. Kishore would later also answer calls from customers from 6 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Citizens can call 23442881 / 23442882 / 23442883 by quoting their CAN number.