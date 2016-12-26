Video enhancing technology helping city police crack cases

more-in

HYDERABAD:

No doubt members of the 10 special teams of Hyderabad police pushed the envelop to detect the sensational case of firing at KBS bank CEO. Yet equally crucial was the input from IT Cell's Video Enhancement Technology that helped them crack the case.

Not just the sensational case of gun attack on the banker, several cases of chain snatching were also detected thanks to the VET acquired by Hyderabad police by spending more than Rs. 30 lakh. Video images or clips received by investigators in criminal cases for clues are not of uniform picture quality.

Using different factors like light and color combinations, the VET software improves the images. “Once the video images to be analysed are attached to the VET software, the images become sharper making minute details like digits or letter clearer,” a police officer told The Hindu.

Sharper and brighter images naturally hep in identifying the suspects. The software was acquired by IT Cell of Hyderabad police. Two policemen and an outsourced employee, who is a post-graduate in Forensic Science are analysing such video clips.

As the team gained reputation over passing on crucial clips on video clips, district police units of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had also approached them for help in similar cases. Video clip of a suspect involved in the kidnap and murder of a software employee from Chennai was sent to

Hyderabad police for analysis.

*Video Enhancement Technology software was acquired by Hyderabad Police a few months ago.

*Cases of snatching, thefts and attention diversion were cracked after enhancing video images using this technology.

*Two policemen and an out-sources employee (post-graduate in forensic science) are analysing video clips sent to them in different cases.

