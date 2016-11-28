Unlock your creative side, turn entrepreneur

more-in

Two city-based entrepreneurs to start Brite Camp, an online platform, where schoolchildren can sell their creations

Schoolchildren with a creative side can now turn entrepreneurs and also charity donors, just with a click of a mouse. Two city-based entrepreneurs, Jai Eapen and Srinivas Reddy, would be starting an online platform called ‘Brite Camp’ (www.britecamp.com) where children can put up their creations for sale. As per the model, 50 per cent of the revenue generated would be spent on charity.

“I got this idea after seeing my daughter’s artwork. Since most of the paintings and handicrafts by schoolchildren are thrown away, I thought these items can be used for a good purpose. We decided to come up with this initiative so that children can showcase their work to a larger audience and the money thus generated be utilised for charity,” said Mr. Eapen, co-founder of Brite Camp.

Mr. Eapen said he was looking to tie up with a large number of schools across the city to be a part of his project. The team behind Brite Camp has tied up with multiple schools with 5,000 students allowing teachers and parents to upload pictures of students’ work.

The schools that would be a part of the Brite Camp include The Global Edge, Hyderabad; Genesis International School, Hyderabad and Delhi Public School, Secunderabad. The proceeds from the sale would go to Make a Wish foundation and IIMpact.

The founders of the Brite Camp have started an online movement to fund their project. Through crowdsourced funding, the team has been hoping to raise Rs. 6.5 lakh to efficiently run the platform through https:// www.fueladream.com/ home/campaign/373.

The team wants to expand to other cities in future based on the success of the present campaign.