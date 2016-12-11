Two top Maoists surrender in Telangana

more-in

Two top Maoists surrendered before the police in the presence of Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran here on Sunday.

The SP said K. Ganapati alias Raju working as divisional committee member of Cherla–Venkatapur area committee and Chennuri Sarvakka alias Swaroopa working as area committee member surrendered on Sunday.

Ganapati, a native of Shapelli village in Eturunagaram mandal, went underground in 1999. He worked in Maddedu area of Chhattisgarh and shifted back to Eturunagaram. In 2005, he was promoted as ‘divisional committee member’ of Venkatapur area.

He was involved in exchange of fire with police in 2002 at Muknoor village in Mahadevpur area where 11 naxals and one policeman had died.

Bus blast

He was also involved in Chintagudem bus blast in Eturunagaram mandal. He was part of a team that attacked Mahadevpur police station in 2003 and was involved in exchange of fire with police at Rampur village in Mahamuttaram mandal.

Sarvvakka alias Swaroopa belongs to Kankanoor village in Mahadevpur mandal. She went underground in 2004 motivated by Nidikonda Prameela alias Jilani Begum.

She was involved in exchange of fire with police at Kanchala forest area at Bottem Thogu and Maraigudem of Chhattisgarh.

The SP said many underground cadre were showing interest in leaving the path of extremism following the efforts made by the Police Department in pursuing the underground cadre to join the mainstream.