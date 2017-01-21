Three roads to be widened

more-in

The GHMC’s standing committee has cleared three road-widening proposals this week, including a road to connect Bandlaguda junction to Errakunta junction as desired by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He made a representation that the widening of the road to 120 feet as per the master plan would help the surrounding colonies, besides providing a good link to Barkas.

Land acquisition

As per the detailed survey conducted by the Town Planning wing, there were about 125 structures and an open land which would be affected as part of the proposal, and the land acquisition was to be taken up through negotiations or through the Land Acquisition Act.

It was also decided to widen the road from Bada Irazar junction to Bhavaninagar main road between 40 ft. and 60 ft.

Another road widening on the anvil was from Tirumala School to SBI colony via Vivekanandanagar, 60 ft. to 100 ft.

Name change

A proposal to change the Gachibowli circle 11 to Serilingampally and Serilingampally circle 12 to Chandanagar was also approved following a request from the corporators.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy has announced ₹1,000 cash prize to each driver of garbage compactors performing their duties in three shifts.

The zonal and deputy commissioners concerned were urged to arrange the cash awards locally through bulk garbage producers like hotels and other business managements. These awards are to be given on Republic Day.