The Hindu painting competition today

The Hindu will conduct the Young World Painting Competition 2016-17 on Sunday for Hyderabad region at Gitanjali Devashray school, opposite Clock Tower on S.D. Road, in the Juniors and Seniors category.

Registrations will open at 9 a.m. and the event will be held at 9.30 a.m. While students of classes four to six will constitute junior category, the senior category will comprise those from classes seven to nine. The contact person is M. Ravisankar and he is available on mobile number: 90105-88788.

The chief guest for the event is Priti Samyukta, Head-Department of Painting, College of Fine Arts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University at Masab Tank. Sponsors for the event include the presenter Thyrocare and the venue partner is Gitanjali Devashray School. The regional partners are LIC of India and Gitam University, while the snack partner is Spencer Bread.

The participants must avoid use of sketch pens and marker pens. Drawing paper will be provided by the organisers. The final topic will be announced at the venue. The paintings will become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned.