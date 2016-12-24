Hyderabad

Telangana police win overall team championship trophy

The Telangana police teams have won the overall team championship trophy and the Director General of National Crime Records Bureau rolling trophy for being the best State in the country for empowering police with information technology at the All-India Police Duty Meet at Mysore recently.

The teams also won the Chief Minister of AP trophy for best performance in the country. They won gold medals in written test in forensic science and other categories related to scientific aids to investigation and lifting and packing of exhibits.

On Saturday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao complimented the teams.

