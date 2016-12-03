Team work needed for results, teachers told

more-in

District Collector A. Sharath has called upon the teaching community to strive hard with dedication to ensure that there were cent per cent results in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations.

At a review meeting with the headmasters of various government schools here on Friday, the Collector said that the desired results could be achieved through team work and motivation of student community with their participation.

He called upon the teachers to conduct special classes in the evenings and take the support of philanthropists for providing evening snacks to the students.

He also assured them of appointment of special officers for the proper supervision and conduct of special and remedial classes to achieve cent per cent results.

District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu and others were also present.