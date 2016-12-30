TV channel reporter held on theft charge

more-in

A Telugu TV news channel reporter was arrested by the Nalgonda town police on Thursday on the charge of stealing laptop computers from a shop.

“Three stolen laptop computers were recovered from him,” Nalgonda Superintendent of Police N. Prakash Reddy said at a press conference in Nalgonda on Thursday.

The accused, Vunnam Rama Rao, 30, was earlier accused of stealing computers in Kurnool in 2013 and 2014. That time he had been working with a Telugu daily as reporter and was dismissed from service following the theft charge, Mr. Reddy said.