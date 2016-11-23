Hyderabad

TS forms panel to study Bheema Cements revival

Telangana Government has constituted a committee comprising Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Director of Mines and Geology and CMD of power utility TSSPDCL, to study Bheema Cements representation on waiver/moratorium of payments. The panel has to submit the report within a fortnight.

Bheema Cements, which has a plant in Nalgonda district with an installed capacity of 9 lakh tonnes, had made the representation with JM Financial Assets Reconstruction. The cement manufacturer owes Rs.34.40 crore to the three departments. According to the 2015-16 annual report of the company, there have been no operations during the past couple of years.

