Hyderabad

Special trains between Tirupati, Nagarsol to clear rush

more-in

South Central Railway would run 16 special trains between Tirupati and Nagarsol to clear the extra rush of passengers during the New Year and Pongal festival. The trains would run as special fare trains, said a press release.

Accordingly, train no. 07417 would leave Tirupati at 7.30 a.m. on January 6, 13, 20, 27, and February 3, 10, 17, and 24, and arrive and depart Secunderabad at 8.15 p.m. and 8.25 p.m. respectively the same day to reach Nagarsol at 11.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return, train no. 07418 would leave Nagarsol at 10 p.m. on January 7, 14, 21, 28, and February 4, 11, 18, and 25, and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 11.55 a.m. and 12.05 p.m. the next day to reach Tirupati at 4 a.m. the second day.

Enroute, they would stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Cherlapalli, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur road, Pangaon, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Manavat road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, and Aurangabad stations.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh
railway
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 2:59:04 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Special-trains-between-Tirupati-Nagarsol-to-clear-rush/article16779447.ece

© The Hindu