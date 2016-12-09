Special trains between Tirupati, Nagarsol to clear rush

South Central Railway would run 16 special trains between Tirupati and Nagarsol to clear the extra rush of passengers during the New Year and Pongal festival. The trains would run as special fare trains, said a press release.

Accordingly, train no. 07417 would leave Tirupati at 7.30 a.m. on January 6, 13, 20, 27, and February 3, 10, 17, and 24, and arrive and depart Secunderabad at 8.15 p.m. and 8.25 p.m. respectively the same day to reach Nagarsol at 11.55 a.m. the next day.

In the return, train no. 07418 would leave Nagarsol at 10 p.m. on January 7, 14, 21, 28, and February 4, 11, 18, and 25, and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 11.55 a.m. and 12.05 p.m. the next day to reach Tirupati at 4 a.m. the second day.

Enroute, they would stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Cherlapalli, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur road, Pangaon, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Manavat road, Selu, Partur, Jalna, and Aurangabad stations.