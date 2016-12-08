Snehitha for women, from Suryapet police

more-in

HYDERABAD: If women facing harassment have any hesitation to go to the police, the latter will go to them. That is the innovative move from Suryapet district police to make lives of women safe and secure at home and outside.

Christened ‘Snehitha’ (meaning friend), the programme was formally launched by the district police in the presence of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, at Suryapet town.

Suryapet SP Parimala Hana Nuthan said Snehitha comprises special patrolling teams of policewomen. Members of the teams would move at bus-stops, colleges and offices and interact with women across all sections.

“Snehitha teams would find out if women were facing any sexual harassment at workplace, public places and even at home. They would also try and find out if the women have any other problems in which police can help,” the SP said.

Initially, five mobile teams would be patrolling localities on two-wheelers. Another team would move in a four wheeler. Women in distress can dial 100 or call local station house officer (SHO) in case of any trouble.

Depending on the situation, the police officer concerned will rush a Snehitha team to the spot.

Snehitha teams would also patrol villages in the district, especially those near Suryapet town. If the women cannot come to the police station directly, Snehitha teams would go there and inquire about complaints and initiate action.

Focus would be on sexual harassment and dowry harassment complaints, the SP explained.