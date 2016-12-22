Seven prison officials suspended for negligence

more-in

Seven officials from the Warangal prison, including the Deputy Superintendent G.M. Srinivas, have been suspended by V.K. Singh, Director General, Prisons Department, for negligence leading to two inmates escaping more than a month ago.

Gopi Reddy, the jailor, was also suspended on December 20 over allegations of taking bribes from associates of slain gangster Nayeemuddin, said an official.

Also, the Department has written to the State Government asking it to suspend Newton, Superintendent of Prisons, Telangana, for negligence as well. After the inmates escaped last month, he was shifted to the police headquarters in Hyderabad, said the official.

“The recommendation was sent after an inquiry report was out about five days after the prison break-out,” informed the official.

The suspension orders of the seven officials from the Warangal jail were issued about 15 days ago, said the official. “There were allegations against Gopi Reddy that he was taking money from relatives of prisoners. The suspensions were given out as a result of zero tolerance for corruption by the department,” stated the official.