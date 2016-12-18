Senior sports journalist passes away

more-in

Jannu Sreenivasulu, popularly known as Çhitti Srinivas in the sports fraternity, news editor (Sports) of Sakshi TV, passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

He was 55 and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Srinivas began his sports journalism career in Udayam in the late 80s and then joined Andhra Jyoti when its edition was launched in Hyderabad. He moved over to Vaartha before joining Sakshi Telugu daily as sports editor and then switched over to the TV channel of the same group. He was also briefly with CVR News Channel (with which he stayed only for a couple of months) before coming back to Sakshi group.

He covered many international events, including the 1996 World Cup cricket championship in India and the Afro-Asian Games, extensively besides almost all the important national and international events in the city in his career spanning close to 35 years.

International N. Mukesh Kumar, SAI athletics coach Nagapuri Ramesh, Imran Mirza, father of Sania Mirza, Sports Authority of Telangana State Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of SAAP P.R. Mohan, Former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, secretary of BAI K.Ch. Punnaiah Choudhary, president of Olympic Association of Telangana Prof K. Ranga Rao, expressed condolencesTelangana Sports Journalists Association also expressed shock at the demise of Srinivas.