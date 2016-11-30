SCR to run more services of special train

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Hazrat Nizamuddin and Kochuveli Superfast AC special trains have been extended for four more services to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Accordingly, train no. 04426 will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.55 a.m. on December 3 and 10 (Saturdays), to reach Kochuveli at 11 a.m. on Mondays. In the return journey, train no. 04425 will leave Kochuveli at 11 a.m. on December 5 and 12 (Mondays) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Enroute, they will stop at Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Podhanur, Palghat, Shoranur, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town and Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam.