SCR going the ‘cashless’ route

Towing the line of the Central Government, South Central Railway has taken the initiative of installing 109 Point of Sale machines at its booking counters across the Zone for people to buy tickets using all types of credit/debit and RuPay cards, without an additional charge for the transaction.

In the Twin Cities, the facility has been activated at 30 locations including several railway stations, apart from passenger reservation booking counters. Also, these PoS machines were installed at 31 locations in Vijayawada Division, 17 in Guntakal, 10 in Nanded, 3 in Guntur, 13 in Secunderabad excluding the MMTS stations and five in Hyderabad division, a press release said.

Dec 14, 2016

