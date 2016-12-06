Robber gang busted in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar III Town police have busted a nine-member robber gang and recovered three motorcycles, four cellular phones and Rs. 4,000 cash from the members.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy told reporters here on Tuesday that students and drop-outs, led by Miryalkar Ravi (20), Kohed Venu (20), Guttam Sairam (19), Deva Karthik (24), Gummadi Rajesh (24), Madire Harish (20), Kurella Saichand alias Chandu (21), Mamidipalli Bhuvaneshwar and a minor boy aged 17 years, had formed a group and started terrorising the lorry crew members of the parked vehicles on the by-pass road and extorting money.

The accused brokethe glass panes of parked vehicles and stole the properties. Following the frequent incidents, Inspector Sadanandam, along with his team, nabbed the gang members. Following interrogation, the gang members confessed to committing four robberies. The Commissioner rewarded the inspector and his team members. Additional C.P. T. Annapurna, A.C.P. J. Rama Rao and others were also present.