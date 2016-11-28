Ravindra Gupta made Railway Board Member

more-in

South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta has been elevated to the Railway Board as Member-Rolling Stock.

Mr. Gupta assumed charge as General Manager on October 21 last year and ever since, has travelled all over the Zone extensively, conducting routine and surprise inspections and taking up intensive reviews with officers at all levels. The usual parameters apart, his forte as GM was safety, disaster preparedness and infrastructure development.

The formal orders from the Board are yet to arrive but it is learnt that he would be demitting office as GM and proceed to New Delhi on his new assignment very soon. On Monday, as he was present at a cultural evening titled ‘Sunehri Yaadein’, organised by the SCR Lalitha Kala Samithi, Mr. Gupta and his wife Shikha Gupta, who is President of the SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation were felicitated.