Postal official booked by CBI in money exchange fraud

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation booked a case against K Sudheer Babu, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad City Division after it unearthed a money exchange fraud of Rs.1.3 crore at the Golconda Post Office.

Sudheer Babu was was earlier booked for exchanging demonetised currency worth Rs.36 lakh from the Himayathnagar sub post-office last month.

According to a CBI official, Sudheer had illegally exchanged Rs.1.3 crore of the new Rs.2,000 curreny notes with demonetised notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 last month. “The Golconda Post Office’s account showed that it received the money, but Sudheer along with three other officials had exchanged it with the old notes, which were sent to the Treasury,” he added.

The official stated that raids were conducted at more than five post offices in the city along with officials of the Postal Service’s vigilance cell. “We are still investigating the matter. We had evidence in these two cases, with which we confronted him,” he stated. The official added that while three other post-office officials were also involved, both the frauds were planned by Sudheer.

Prior to this, CBI officials had booked Sudheer, G. Revathi, Sub-postmaster, Himayathnagar sub-post office, G. Ravi Teja, office assistant, Hyderabad City Division and others for misappropriating Rs.36 lakh instead of disbursing it among the general public. The official added that the both the misappropriated amounts were already handed over to third parties.