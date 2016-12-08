Plan to introduce paid parking opposed

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar’s (MCK) proposal to introduce the first-ever paid-parking system has drawn severe criticism from all sections of the society.

The vehicle users expressed their ire at the MCK officials for the proposed introduction of paid parking instead of allocating parking lots. The road users opposed this proposal as they believe it would be a hindrance for smooth traffic flow.

They said introducing paid-parking facilities without removing the encroachments on the busy roads was of no use. It may be recalled that as part of the ‘Mana Nagaram - Mana Karimnagaram’ programme, the MCK officials had identified free parking lots at the old Municipal Guest House, Z.P. Office, Arts College, T.S. Transco S.E. Office and Kaman area in the town three years ago after the widening of roads.

Ironically, these parking lots were encroached by small-time traders, auto-rickshaws and taxi owners by erecting their sign boards.

Some of the examples for encroachments of the roads are at the Annapurna Complex, Vegetable Market, Venkateshwara Temple, Forest Guest House, Mission Hospital Road.

After the reconstruction of the Model Rythu Bazaar at Gandhi Road, the MCK officials had promised to shift all the vegetable and fruit vendors into the bazaar, but in vain.

“How can the MCK officials create a paid parking lot at the old Municipal Guest House when it was earlier proposed to be a free parking lot,” asked R. Chandraprabhakar, a consumer activist.

He also flayed the officials for remaining silent when the busy roads near the Head Post Office area were being converted into parking lots.

Lok Satta Udyama Samstha district president N. Srinivas suggested that the MCK officials launch a special drive to ensure that all shopkeepers, traders, owners of business establishments and others provide parking lots to their customers.

He also wanted vendors removed from the road sides so that there would be no need for a paid parking space. The town has 1,95, 250 registered two-wheelers, 13,335 three-wheelers and 25,769 four-wheelers.

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said that the introduction of paid parking was only on an experimental basis. “We will allow free parking for about one week and later take a decision about making it paid facility”, he added.