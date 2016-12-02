Pension disbursal a smooth affair in four districts

more-in

Contrary to the expectation of heavy rush in banks on Thursday for it being the pay day, pension disbursal was a smooth affair in four districts which hitherto constituted undivided Adilabad. The SBH, which is the chest branch in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts and which services pension accounts, was able to make part payment of pensions of Rs. 10,000 each.

S. Mohan Reddy, a retired teacher and general secretary of Retired Employees and Pensioners’ Association in Adilabad, told The Hindu that he did not face any problem withdrawing his pension money. “The SBH Collectorate branch has set up special counters to disburse pension,” he pointed out. The disbursal of salary, also a part payment of Rs. 10,000, to government employees would commence on Friday as money was not deposited in the individual bank accounts till late in the afternoon. Even on Friday, banks may not see unprecedented rush as a good number of employees seem to have withdrawn money from their accounts which have sufficient balance.

There are 25,578 government employees working in the four districts and the cumulative number of pensioners is about 13,500. The demand for salary and pension this month therefore works out to be only about Rs. 26 crore and Rs. 13.5 crore respectively.