One injured in Maoist bomb blast

Maoists put up banners, posters urging people to make a success celebrations of People Liberation Guerilla Army Week starting Friday

BHUPALPALLI DISTRICT: On the eve of PLGA Week one person was seriously injured when he accidentally stepped on a tiffin bomb planted by the Maoists in Venkatapuram mandal on main road between Bhadrachalam and Chhattisgarh late on Wednesday night.

According to information reaching here, the CPI (Maoist) Charla Shabari Area Committee put up banners and posters on trees along the road appealing people to make a success the 16th People Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week-long celebrations from December 2 to 8 and urging youth to join the PLGA to fight for the rights of the poor. They wanted the people to defeat the Operation Green Hunt launched by the Centre.

According to the police one G Karthik, a private driver, went to answer nature’s call around 11 p.m. and accidentally stepped on the bomb planted by the Maoists. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Warangal.

The Venkatapuram mandal, that was in Khammam district, was recently merged with Bhupalpalli district during reorganization of districts in Telangana state. Cherla, Venkatapuram, Bhadrachalam and Wajedu mandals are thickly forested areas that border the Chhattisgarh State where the Maoists have a strong presence.

Police officials were not available for comment immediately.