Obstructions at traffic junctions to be cleared

The major contributors to the traffic congestions, which have become common at busy junctions during peak hours, are light poles, transformers and even dump yards.

At a convergence meeting held on Monday and attended by higher officials of various departments, the discussions revolved around easing the traffic and developing alternate routes. It was decided to shift 440 street poles and 61 transformers which are obstructing the traffic.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said that Rs 1.95 crore will be spent on shifting these structures. He said that the dumping yard on the Uppal Ring Road will be shifted as per the request of the HMDA after identifying a suitable vacant plot.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Jeethender suggested that the proposed road from Musaram Bagh to Imlibun be reviewed for smoother traffic flow in the area.

The other issues that were discussed included lake encroachments, multi-level parking, underground cabling and housing schemes.

Managing Director Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Collector Rahul Bojja and Rangareddy Collector Raghunandan Rao were present at the meeting.