No move to control gold possession, purchase: BJP

Action would be taken against persons spreading rumours and false information about the Narendra Modi-led government bringing out a new law against possession of gold or purchase of gold, said BJP leader and MLA G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.

“The Centre has no such plans, and I wish to assure citizens, especially women, that there is no new law or Act or any rule to restrict the possession or purchase of gold. Any amount of gold can be purchased using legitimate income, whether it is from agriculture, jobs, or businesses. Only those who have gold bars obtained through ill-gotten wealth need to fear,” he said.

Admitting that the common man continues to face problems after demonetisation of high value currency by the Centre, he urged the people to be “patient for a few more days” since Prime Minister Modi has sought 50 days time before the situation eases as far availability of money was concerned.

“There is a definite strategy behind the restrictions put on release of funds from the banks as it is part of the overall exercise to root out circulation of black money and weed out fake currency notes of higher denominations being pumped into the market by Pakistan and being used for anti-national activities.”

The BJP-led government has taken a “courageous decision” on demonetisation, and world leaders, economists and others have hailed the move as it would fetch dividends in the long run, Mr. Reddy said.