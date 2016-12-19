Neither Congress nor TD did anything, says Etala

more-in

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, in the Telangana Assembly recalled how he had brought to the notice of former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy about rising atrocities of gangster Nayeemuddin and how people were being forced into parting with their properties, amidst threats of their dear ones being kidnapped and even murdered.

“As Floor Leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, I met Chief Minister Reddy 10 times and he did not lift a finger to initiate action. We took action because we believe in a ‘no compromise’ policy when it comes to law and order,” he said, during the short discussion on Nayeemuddin’s heinous activities here on Monday, giving it back to Congress T. Jeevan Reddy who levelled allegations against the TRS Government.

For 10 years, the Congress ruled and it is common knowledge that neither the Congress nor the Telugu Desam did anything to curb the menace. “You have no right to say that the TRS delayed cracking down on him or moved slow on the investigation after he was shot dead on June 8,” he shot back.