My wife has forgotten how I look: Aamir Khan

New look: Actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and director of Dangal Nitesh Tiwari at a press conference to promote the upcoming film, in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The “Mr. perfectionist” of Bollywood never ceases to surprise. Aamir Khan, who plays wrestler Mahaveer Phogat, turned up at a promotional event held in the city for his upcoming movie ‘Dangal’ almost on time, unlike his Bollywood counterparts.

When he did, he neither looked like the overweight and elderly Phogat nor the younger and ripped form that one gets to see in the trailers of the film. “This is my new look for the movie Thugs of Hindustan,” said Mr. Khan, who has clearly moved on to his new look.

“My wife has forgotten how I actually look because I keep experimenting with my looks,” he quipped.

The star, known for being open to unconventional roles and plots, plays the role of a father who encourages his daughters to take up wrestling in the male-dominated society of Haryana, which is based on a true story.

Confessing that losing and gaining weight was the toughest part, he said that he never took “substances” for getting the desired body as was being speculated on social media. Flanked by writer Nitesh Tiwari and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Commonwealth gold medallist Geeta Phogat, the actor — who is known to speak his mind — also expressed his views on the demonetisation of higher value currency notes.

Reiterating support to the government’s initiative, he said the people of the country should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ban for long-term benefits. Replying to a query on the impact of demonetisation on box office collections of the trilingual movie, Mr. Khan said he was unsure of its impact but wanted a larger audience to come to the theatres.

“Uttar Pradesh gave a tax exemption to the film and we have approached other States for the same too. This way, the tickets will cost less and more number of people can watch the movie,” he said.

Mr. Khan said his daughter, Ira, was into sports from a young age, and he would encourage his children, if they ever decide to, get into the film industry.