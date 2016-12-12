Minor driving an SUV knocks down couple

more-in

An SUV rashly being driven by a class 10 student resulted in a road accident leading to a couple travelling on a two-wheeler getting seriously injured. The incident took place on Sunday at about 3 p.m. at Pragathi Nagar under the Bachupally police station limits.

The minor, believed to be aged 15, fancied driving the SUV and took it out for a spin, said a police official. Nagendra Kumar (36) and his wife Devi (32), the victims, were thrown into the air due to the collision which took place when the car was coming in the opposite direction, said the official. While Nagender suffered multiple fractures, while his wife sustained a severe head injury.

The accident was so severe that the scooter on which the couple were travelling got crushed under the front wheels of the SUV. After the incident, locals rushed to the spot and took the couple to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the minor driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, five other students were also present in the SUV during the accident and all of them escaped unhurt. Locals reportedly identified the boy studying in a school nearby, said the official and added that the car owner will also be booked for allowing a minor to drive.

A case has been booked under section 338 of the IPC and the police has set up teams to trace the absconding minor.