KTR bats for TESCO handlooms

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday handed over handloom fabrics produced by the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Speaker and Chairman of Assembly and Council respectively and the Ministers during the business of both Houses.

Online purchases

Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the need to encourage handlooms and textiles sector by utilising the products of TESCO at least once a week. The Minister wanted senior officials to encourage the State Government staff to prefer handlooms for clothing besides ensuring that the clothes could be purchased online by making necessary modifications to the department’s website. Efforts should be made to sell the products of the weavers through online portals like Amazon and Flipkart.