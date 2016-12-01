KCR intervenes to end power strike

more-in

Officials directed to take steps to regularise outsourcing employees

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to explore the possibility of regularising the services of outsourced staff in power utilities in a phased manner.

Therefore, he asked electricity employees unions to call off their proposed strike in support of the outsourcing staff from December 6 and come to the negotiating table.

A release after a meeting convened by Mr. Rao with Telangana Generation Corporation Chairman D. Prabhakar Rao and other senior officials said the Chief Minister was of the view that the outsourcing staff should be regularised on humanitarian grounds as they had served in power utilities for several years with low salaries. He asked the officials to prepare the guidelines for the purpose.

Mr. Rao urged the unions to hold talks with Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy on Friday after calling off the strike. The government was favourable to the demands of outsourcing staff, having hiked in the past their remuneration and that of regular staff in power utilities.

Earlier, Mr. Prabhakar Rao and other officials explained to the Chief Minister that outsourcing employees were posted for maintenance of sub-stations, lines, power plants and offices.