Jet Lite flight makes emergency landing

A Jet Lite aircraft, S 2 4364, bound for Bengaluru from Kolkata, made an emergency landing at the Shamshabad airport here after the pilot reported a failure of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems. Sources said a flat tyre was also a reason for the emergency. The flight had 147 passengers and eight crew members on board.

According to airport authorities, the pilot made a May Day call to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), following which an emergency was declared at 8.35 p.m. The runway was shut for operations by other airlines. The flight landed at 8.44 p.m. The passengers were then offloaded in the middle of the runway and taken to the terminal.

Airport and airline officials then arranged for a preliminary inspection of the aircraft after which it was towed away for maintenance. The ATC declared the runway open at 10.10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the passengers on board the flight were taken care of by airline officials in the terminal. Sources said arrangements were being made to accommodate them in nearby hotels for the night before flying them to Bengaluru on Sunday.

Four flights belonging to other airlines were diverted because the runway was closed for the duration.