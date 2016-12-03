International kite festival from Jan. 13

more-in

A week-long international kite festival - 2017 will be held here to coincide with Sankranthi next month.

The festival, which commenced last year, will be hosted by Aga Khan Academy from January 13 to 15 and by the government and private schools here over the next four days.

The kite flying will be held under lights on the Tank Bund on the night of January 12, Tourism Minister A. Chandulal told a media conference on Friday.

He said that about 30 countries will be represented at the festival, of which 16 countries had confirmed participation.