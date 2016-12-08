Hyderabad Book Fair from December 15

more-in

HYDERABAD: State Government’s advisor K.V. Ramanachary has exhorted people to ensure success of the Hyderabad National Book Fair starting at Telangana Kala Bharati (NTR Stadium) from December 15.

Dr. Ramanachary who launched the poster of the book fair here on Thursday said the Government would extend all the cooperation to the 12-day event, which would conclude on December 26. Book lovers could utilise the opportunity to purchase books of their liking during the fair.

He wanted the organisers of the book fair to take steps to ensure that demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes did not impact the book fair. State BC Commission Chairman B.S. Ramulu, Tourism Department Secretary B. Venkatesham and others stressed the need for taking steps to ensure that the Hyderabad Book Fair secured recognition at the national-level.