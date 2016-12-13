Government reviews arrangements for President’s visit

more-in

The Telangana government has reviewed arrangements for the winter sojourn of President Pranab Mukherjee to the city from December 22 to 31.

General Administration Department Principal Secretary Adhar Sinha held a coordination meeting with officials of various departments at the Secretariat here on Tuesday to take stock of the arrangements for the President’s visit.

Officials from Army, Air Force, Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation, Metro Water Works, Medical and Health, Roads and Buildings, Information and Public Relations, SPDCL, APTS, BSNL, Cantonment , Fire, Revenue and other departments. Mr. Adhar Sinha said that required staff be deployed and bandobust and traffic arrangements be made and road repairs be carried out on the routes to be used by the President’s convoy. Special drives for cleanliness be taken up and welcome banners, required number of helipads be erected, he said. The Rashtrapati Nilayam will be spruced up by taking up maintenance works related to drinking water supply, electrification, floral arrangements. Closed Circuit television sets will be set up and computers and printers be provided at the venue, he said. The President would be the chief guest at the sixth convocation of MDS and 11th convocation of BDS at Army Dental college on December 23 at 11 a.m. and later at the FAPCCI centenary celebrations at Hitex at 12.30 p.m. He would also be the chief guest at the sixth convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University on December 26 at 12 noon.