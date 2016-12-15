Get your creative juices flowing

The finale of the The Hindu Young World painting competition for the academic year 2016-17 would be held at Gitanjali Devashray, Secunderabad, on December 18.

While the registration for the competition would begin at 9 a.m., the competition would begin at 9.30 a.m. Students from classes 4 to 6 can compete in the junior category, and those from classes 7 to 9 can participate in the senior category. Finalists should come to the venue with the intimation letter or SMS they received from the organisers.

The use of sketch pens and markers should be avoided. Paper would be provided by the organisers, and final topic would be announced at the venue. The painting would be the sole property of The Hindu and would not be returned.

Priti Samyukta, head of department of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, would be the chief guest at the event. She would distribute prizes to the winners at 1 p.m.

The event is presented by THYROCARE and the venue partner is Gitanjali Devashray School. The event’s regional partners are Life Insurance Corporation of India and GITAM University. The snack partner for the event is Spencers bread.

Each participant would be given a participation certificate. Apart from the first, second and third prizes, there would be consolation prizes too. For further details, contact M. Ravi Sankar at 9010588788.