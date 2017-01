more-in

MEDAK: Collector Bharati Hollikeri and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti along with other officials visited the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on Wednesday and examined the ongoing arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

The officials were also asked to decorate vehicles for participating in the Republic Day Parade. The Collector also inspected the work in progress on the tableaux on Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Agriculture and Horticulture, among others.