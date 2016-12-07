Hyderabad

G. Malsur is MD of TSMDC

The Telangana Government has appointed G. Malsur as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC). In the orders issued on Tuesday, Principal Secretary (Industries) Arvind Kumar stated that Mr. Malsur presently working as the Project Director of Water Sector Improvement Project (WSIP) in the Irrigation Department would relieve Director of Mines & Geology B.R.V. Susheel Kumar holding the additional charge of VC & MD of TSMDC.

According to the officials, Mr. Malsur would continue to look after the post in the Irrigation Department till an alternative arrangement was made.

He originally belongs to Cooperative Department.

