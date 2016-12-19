Four killed on ORR service road

more-in

Four youngsters rushing to a dhabha in a Sports Utility Vehicle to pay bill for the lunch of their friends as the latter’s bank card was not working got killed after it turned turtle on Outer Ring Road service road near Shamirpet on Sunday.

The tragic accident occurred around 5 p.m. at a steep curve on the outskirts of Thumkunta when one of the four victims driving the Mahindra XUV 500 slammed on brakes apparently at high speed, Shamirpet Inspector A. Sattaiah said.

The victims were identified as Vignesh, Mario, Rahul and Harminder Singh.

All were in their early 20s. The four friends wanted to lunch with another group of friends at Drive-In dhaba on Shamirpet road of Rajiv Rahadari, the police said.

Vignesh and other three started in the SUV for the Drive-In but by then their friends finished their lunch.

“Since the bank card they gave to the cashier didn’t work, they were repeatedly calling Vignesh and others to come to Drive-In,” the Inspector said.

Vignesh and others started from Medchal towards Shamirpet.

While driving on ORR service road, they tried to negotiate a sharp curve near Thumkunta when the vehicle turned turtle.

Since it was at high speed, the SUV got flung into air, turned turtle, went off the service road and came to a stop after being dragged for over 10 yards.

Death was instant for the four youngsters.