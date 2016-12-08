Festival Choristers to perform on Dec. 10 at Ravindra Bharathi

more-in

Festival Choristers, a group of 50 singers, will present an hour-long performance at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday, December 10, from 7 p.m. onwards, in what is described as its Christmas gift to the twin cities.

Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy Aruna Bahuguna said the group was started in 2006 and this would be the 11th consecutive performance of this group of singers and instrumentalists drawn from many walks of life, but united by their commitment to spread the messages of peace, love and harmony — through music and at Christmas.

The group performs during the Christmas and Easter seasons. Entry to the Ravindra Bharathi event was free and open to all, without tickets or passes of any kind, said a press release.