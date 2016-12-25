Do we need another wallet?

more-in

HYDERABAD: T-Wallet is about to be launched soon by the Telangana government to enable cashless payments by citizens to various departments without any additional charges. While the race is on to enable it before the neighbouring A.P. government does so, there is loud thinking in official circles whether it is really required.

An e-Wallet or electronic wallet works like a credit or a debit card and is linked to the individual’s bank account to make payments, thus making a paperless money transaction easier. “But there are already dime a dozen digital payment and online gateways, both in the government and the private sector so where is this rush to have another one,” they wonder, pleading anonymity.

Moreover, each of the utility departments is having online payment facility even if it does not exactly function to the desired efficiency level.

Then, there is also the Mee Seva services with centres mushrooming in several parts of the capital and elsewhere in the State even if with its own inadequacies, it is being pointed out.

Infrastructure issues

“Cards usage has been increasing by the day among the city folks and the literate in rural areas. Several banks have begun to facilitate payment of bills and other fees for government departments through their payment portals or apps, so do we need another mobile app, which is perhaps the quickest thing to do or should we concentrate on something else to accept multiple transactions in one go,” they ask.

Instead, the focus should be on strengthening the basic infrastructure considering that the government online payments are usually plagued with server problems, inadequate bandwidth or dedicated internet lease lines, maintenance issues, power back-up facilities, inter-connectivity of different departments and other technical/personnel glitches. “For instance, it is easier to pay utility bills through a private mobile app than use the department’s mobile app or any other digital facility,” senior officials pointed out. The call is for a robust online complaint redressal system like a round-the-clock call centre for all government departments.

Of course, the high powered Cabinet Sub-Committee preparing the digital transactions strategy is also looking into the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), PoS machines, Aadhaar- based payments, RuPay Cards, QR code based payment systems, besides awareness programmes for those with or without a smart phone.