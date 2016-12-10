Crocodile attacks women, trapped

more-in

HYDERABAD: A crocodile that came out of Nagarjunasagar tail pond in Nalgonda district on Saturday morning and attacked women washing clothes was trapped by angry villagers and handed over to the Forest Department.

The incident happened in Chityal village of Adavidevulapalli mandal, close to the tail pond where three tmc ft water was stored following completion of the project. Alerted by the alarm raised by women who went to the pond, youth from the village gathered around it and trapped the animal with a noose. They dragged the animal through the village and after a while handed it over to the officials of the Forest Department.

Similar incident

It is understood that just a week ago, a similar instance occurred when a crocodile that came out of the waters and strayed into a habitation was finally ensnared by villagers and handed over to the Forest department.