Constable arrested for cheating woman

: A Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) constable was arrested by the Manchal police for cheating a woman on the pretext of marrying her and taking Rs.1 lakh as dowry. Hari Charan Teja, who is with the TSSP’s Fourth Batallion in Warangal, hid the fact that he was already married to a woman he met through a matrimonial agency, said the police.

Hari was arrested after the complainant Aruna approached the Manchal police when she got to know of his previous marriage to one Pushpalatha. “His marriage with Aruna was fixed and the latter agreed to pay Hari Rs. 2.5 lakh as dowry. She found out the truth when Pushpalatha contacted her,” said an official from the Manchal police station.

After Hari’s arrest, it also came to light that he had cheated other women in the same way. A case was registered against him under Sections 420, 494 (read with 511) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The constable has been sent for remand.