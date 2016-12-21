Christmas celebrations kick off in grand style

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Archbishop Thumma Bala during the Christmas celebrations, organised by the Telangana Government, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: On the colourful eve of Telanagana's grand Christmas celebration, the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao promised to quash vandalism and attacks on Churches with an iron fist.

Christian community should feel safe in the State, as the government is secular and committed towards building confidence of all sections, he said.

A Christian bhavan will come up on a 2 acre plot in Nagole, the CM announced.

The packed venue at Lal Bahadur stadium which had the presence of close to 2,000 people also witnessed the CM announce the relaxation of rules for building churches in the State. "Christian community members need not go to the District Collector to get permission for building Churches anymore. Like other communities they can take permission from local bodies," Mr. Rao announced. The CM will also hold a meeting with Chruch authorities to discuss other issues ailing the community on December 27. Telangana is also committed towards protecting Churches which are heritage buildings, the CM said. To the cheers of the members of the community, Mr. Rao had started his speech uttering the conventional greeting for many Christians, Hallelujah, meaning "glory the lord".

The Christmas celebrations organised by the State had a feast laid out not just on the tables but also in the form of hymns sung by a huge inter denominational Chruch choir of 237 members. Apart from Telangana ministers and members of legislative assembly the dias also had the presence of Bishops and other heads of almost all denominations of Christians churches. The programme kicked off with the prayer and blessing of Rt. Rev.Thumma Bala, the Arch Bishop of Roman Catholic Church in Hyderabad. The Christmas message ws delivered by Rt. Rev. A.C Solomon, Bishop of Church of South India's Medak Diocese. Bishops of the Methodist, Baptist, Jacobite Syrian and Orthodox Churches were present at the event. Pastors of Pentecostal church and Salvation Army churches also attended the meet.

While awards were given out to eminent members of the community in fields including arts and sports, Christian institutions which work in the fields of sick service, education and health were also felicitated.

During the event the Chief Minister also distributed cloths to many families.

The evening ended late with the song Silent Night, one of the soothing yet oft repeated Christmas carols.

