Charge for digital payment!

: The Centre and the State governments are shouting themselves hoarse urging citizens to go digital in their payments to tide over the cash crunch. But, the Prime Minister’s promise to waive charges for making card payments does not seem to have been carried through as a citizen I.V. Prabhakar Rao has realised much to his shock.

Mr. Rao used his credit card for purchase of petrol for Rs. 200 a few days ago. Later, he found that the Rs. 11.50 was added to the bill in the monthly statement and this was not reflected in the charge slip generated on the day of swiping the card. When he referred the matter to the bank, he was informed that a fuel surcharge of 2.5 per cent or minimum of Rs. 10 would be charged on the transaction amount, if fuel is purchased on any other outlet other than HPCL or if the bill is for more than Rs. 4,000 per transaction (no waiver on the excess amount over Rs. 4,000 even at HPCL outlet).

Moreover, he was further told that since the card swiping machine does not belong to the bank, service charge too is applicable on the fuel surcharge! Arguing that it goes against the “spirit of recent demonetisation measure and a step of the government towards digitisation and cashless economy,” Mr. Rao, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, observed it would impact usage of cards.

He called for plastic money sponsors and merchant establishments to waive levy of all charges for their use of online transactions at least now. He also wondered, in a mail to this newspaper, if there was any official circular from the RBI or the Petroleum Ministry to levy 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge and consequent service tax. The governments should immediately intervene, he appealed.