Boy, two youngsters die in road accidents

An 11-year-old boy and two degree first-year students were killed in separate road accidents at Bowenpally, and Bhongir on city outskirts on Saturday.

The boy M. Sai Ganesh fell off the bike of his father M. Sammaiah on the fly-over bridge at Raigir of Bhongir around 8.30 p.m. Ganesh and his younger brother Charan, 7, sat on the front part of the bike, while their mother Manjula sat behind her husband carrying another son on her lap. They hung a bag on the bike's right side. “Sammaiah was riding the bike close to the median when the bag got stuck on the railing erected on the median,” Bhongir Rural Sub-Inspector P. Rajashekhar said.

Ganesh and Charan fell off the bike as Sammaiah lost balance. Death was instant for Ganesh. Charan was admitted in a hospital with critical wounds. Sammaiah, his wife and their youngest son too suffered bruises.

In the second accident, two of the three youngsters riding a bike got crushed to death under the wheels of an oncoming lorry off Chinna Thokatat bridge of Bowenpally. Anirudh, 18, Vishnu, 19, and Akhil, 19, were heading from Bowenpally to Tadbund when their bike hit the median at the curve near graveyard.

“The three youth fell off the bike and came under the wheels of a lorry coming in the opposite direction on the other side of the divider,” Bowenpally Inspector Kiran said. While Akhil escaped with injuries, death was instant for the other two.