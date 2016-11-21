Biometric attendance for police staff

more-in

Recording of attendance of office staff through the biometric system came into force in the Police Commissionerate, here on Monday. Additional Commissioner of Police and Officer on Special Duty B.K. Rahul Hegde launched the system.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hegde said that the staff should punch-in while entering the office and punch-out when they were leaving after the duty hours. This system would help improve the functioning of the staff, he opined.

Administrative Officer at the office of Commissioner of Police Gulam Gouse Moinuddin, office superintendent Janardhan and others were present.