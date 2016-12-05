Amit Tiwari takes charge as AFA Commandant

Air Marshal Amit Tiwari taking charge as Commandant of Air Force Academy, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Air Marshal Amit Tiwari took over as the Commandant of Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force, from Air Marshal Gurinder Pal Singh.

Mr. Tiwari graduated from the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, in May 1981, and was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Air Force in June 1982.

An experienced fighter pilot, the Air Marshal has flown over 3,500 hours on various fighter aircraft that include Ajeet & MiG-27. He is a qualified flying instructor (QFI).

Prior to taking over the prestigious post of Commandant of Air Force Academy, he was Assistant Chief of Air Staff (training) at Air Headquarters.

Mr. Tiwari was awarded Vayu Sena medal in 2003 for his distinguished service and professionalism and commendation by the Chief of the Air Staff in 1998, a press release said.