AP Privileges Committee to place YSRC MLAs’ explanations in the House

more-in

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privileges Committee which issued notices and sought the explanation of 12 MLAs for disrupting the Assembly session in September, 2016 will take them to the notice of the Speaker in about a week.

The committee which met under the Chairmanship of Gollapalli Suryarao here on Saturday will submit all the explanations given by the MLAs in writing to the House in the next budget session in February/March.

The Privileges committee members who attended the meeting were T.Sharvan Kumar, Ramakrishna, B.C.Janardhan Reddy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy while MLAs N.Balakrishna and Jyothula Nehru did not attend.

The Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao had referred the 12 MLAs who disrupted the proceedings for three days on the issue of special category status to the Privileges Committee.

Mr.Gollapalli Surya Rao did not indicate the stand taken by the committee over the explanations given by the MLAs and said they would place their explanations in the House.

The 12 YSRCP members are -. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy , Chirla Jaggi Reddy, Kodali Nani, Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Korumutla Srinivasulu , Dhadisetty Raju, Susheel Kumar, Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Kambala Jogulu,. Kiliveti Sanjivayya, Muthyala Naidu and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

Later Privileges Committee member and YSRCP Deputy Floor Leader P.Ramachandra Reddy speaking to media persons said the 12 MLAs who were insisting on special category status to the State should not have been referred to the Committee in the first place. They did not raise any personal issues, he said.

The ruling party which failed to keep the House in order should not blame the Opposition. It would depend on the Leader of the House and the Speaker to run the House properly “ As a member of the Committee, I requested that no action should be recommended against the MLAs. This is a minor issue,” Mr.Reddy said.

Mr.Reddy alleged that the TDP MLAs in the past including Mr.Chandrababu Naidu had reduced the then Deputy Speaker Kuthuhalamma, Alapati Dharma Rao to tears. There were also instances when some TDP MLAs even tried to attack the Governor, he said.

eom