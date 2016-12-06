8 computer monitors stolen from school

more-in

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: Thieves struck at the Zilla Parishad High School at Nagupalli village in Dammapeta mandal and decamped with eight computer monitors.

Sources said that thieves gained entry into the computer room on the premises of the school after breaking open the lock in the wee hours of Monday. They made away with eight computer monitors from the computer room housing a lab meant for the high school students.

The school staff noticed the theft on Monday morning when they reported to duty after the weekend holiday.

The Dammapeta police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.