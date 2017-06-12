121 new minority residential schools

more-in

In this academic year, the Telangana government will run 121 new Telangana Minority Residential (TMR) schools.

Announcing the details related to the new TMR schools, B. Shafiullah, secretary, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), said that the total number of TMR schools in the State now stand at 206.

He informed that the new schools have been sanctioned as part of the government’s ‘KG to PG’ initiative.

While 71 schools will be inaugurated on June 12, the rest will be opened up in a week.

More than one lakh applications were received for admissions during the 2017-18 academic year, Mr. Shafiullah said.

According to Mr. Shafiullah, the organisation will provide corporate style free education with hostel and good facilities to around 53,000 students. Students will also be encouraged to participate in games and sports and various scientific research projects.

The non-teaching staff have been hired and qualified teachers appointed on contract system will also join soon, he said.